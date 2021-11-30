 Skip to main content
Letter: Steinberg rink sadly becoming too costly for families
Steinberg ice rink opens for ice skating season

12-year-old Charlie Flatley, left, exits the rink with other skaters as the ice gets resurfaced during opening day of Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park for the 2021 season in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The rink has been operating for the past 64 years. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

 Daniel Shular

Regarding "Photos: Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park opens for 64th year" (Nov. 19): In the ’70s and ’80s, when my children were young, we had inexpensive season passes to Steinberg Ice Rink. Our family loved going there. Because of their young exposure to skating, our son played hockey and still does; our daughter became a speed skater. Skating was their wholesome source of exercise and social life.

My daughter was planning to frequently take her sons after school for a bit of fresh air and exercise on their way home. But that is not possible because of the cost of admission.

Now it is not possible to buy a season pass. The price of admission is $10 per person and skate rental is $5. Parents with two children would have to pay $60 for a family visit to the rink. Kirkwood and Webster rinks are less than half of this price. Because of this expense, many children in St. Louis will never know the joy of ice skating. Steinberg needs to be more assessable to all. 

Lana Pepper • St. Louis

