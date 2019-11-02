Regarding “Steve Stenger, sentenced to 46 months in prison, is now due out after 27 months, prison says” (Oct. 26): I am pleased that former County Executive Steve Stenger was sentenced to 46 months in prison. Then again, he might be home for Christmas this year.
I am not pleased that by completing an intensive Residential Drug Abuse Program, with or without a proven addiction, he earned up to 12 months off a prison sentence. For a former lawyer and CPA, that must have been really intensive. Your article stated: “Lawyers say the process by which prison officials calculate sentences is opaque and complicated.”
It’s quite obvious that Stenger’s “three counts of honest services fraud” were opaque and complicated to taxpayers, other St. Louis County officials, law enforcement, and the Post-Dispatch editorial board that endorsed him for a second term.
We saw how Stenger initially benefited from his schemes. Perhaps the Bureau of Prisons should reconsider its opaque and complicated methods of calculating prison sentences.
Chris Gumper • Sunset Hills