Regarding “Steve Stenger, sentenced to 46 months in prison, is now due out after 27 months, prison says” (Oct. 25): It was disappointing to read Robert Patrick’s article regarding the circumstances of Steve Stenger’s sentence reduction. His corruption was based on taking advantage of his position to enrich himself, even prior to officially taking office. At no point was there a suggestion that his criminality was based on an alcohol-abuse issue. It is apparent that any contrition on his part seems contrived. Stenger’s entering an alcohol-treatment program appears as another gaming of the system for his benefit. To quote the final thought of the last Seinfeld episode: “No hugs, no growth.”
Hugh Kiel • Oakville