Letter: Still longing for the NFL? Let's bring back Billiken football

Since St. Louis University is the place where the forward pass in football was invented, wouldn’t it be an opportune time to reclaim that legacy now that the National Football League has left the city, possibly for good? The university could start a football program. It is a 10-minute ride for students from the Grand Metrolink station to the station that serves the Edward Jones dome. Football-starved St. Louisans would love to see top-level collegiate action and skip the drives and traffic hassles of Columbia and Champaign. Vanderbilt, Texas Christian, Tulane, Notre Dame, Tulsa and Boston College are all schools that have smaller enrollments than St. Louis University.
Emmett McAuliffe • Clayton