Letter: Stimulus just example of giant 'democratic socialism'
Letter: Stimulus just example of giant ‘democratic socialism’

Fallout of '08 bailout looms over Washington negotiations

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., is followed by reporters and staff as he leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 20, 2020, to work on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

 

Regarding “Congress’ relief bill would vastly expand unemployment aid” (March 26): With recent legislation offering checks to Americans, providing free medical testing, and bailouts to businesses totaling $2 trillion, on top of the farm bailouts (from the tariffs China is paying for), I’m wondering if the virus going around is a “socialism bug.”

Oh wait, this is what “democratic socialism” means. And by the way, what did all the large corporations do with the very large tax cuts they received? Did they save any for a rainy day or just pay big bonuses and buy back stock? Do they really need a bailout now?

Michael Bander • Oakville

