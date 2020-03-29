Letter: Stimulus just example of giant ‘democratic socialism’

Regarding “Congress’ relief bill would vastly expand unemployment aid” (March 26): With recent legislation offering checks to Americans, providing free medical testing, and bailouts to businesses totaling $2 trillion, on top of the farm bailouts (from the tariffs China is paying for), I’m wondering if the virus going around is a “socialism bug.”
Oh wait, this is what “democratic socialism” means. And by the way, what did all the large corporations do with the very large tax cuts they received? Did they save any for a rainy day or just pay big bonuses and buy back stock? Do they really need a bailout now?
Michael Bander • Oakville
