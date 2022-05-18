Letter: Stop aid to Israel over the killing of an Arab journalist

Regarding “Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral” (May 13): Israeli police attacking pallbearers at journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, shows how low Israel has become in their crimes against Palestinians.
Investigations continue in what Palestinians say was the killing of Akleh by Israeli soldiers. She was a Palestinian-American reporter. The killing represents, in my opinion, a new level of oppression, murder and crimes against humanity. Yet the U.S. continues to send over $3.8 billion annually to what I regard as an apartheid country so the Israelis can continue with their unchecked killings. It is time the public demand a stop to such atrocities.
Richard E. Browning • Pacific