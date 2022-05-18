Letter: Stop aid to Israel over the killing of an Arab journalist

Investigations continue in what Palestinians say was the killing of Akleh by Israeli soldiers. She was a Palestinian-American reporter. The killing represents, in my opinion, a new level of oppression, murder and crimes against humanity. Yet the U.S. continues to send over $3.8 billion annually to what I regard as an apartheid country so the Israelis can continue with their unchecked killings. It is time the public demand a stop to such atrocities.