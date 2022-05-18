 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stop aid to Israel over the killing of an Arab journalist

Catholic leader blasts Israeli conduct at journalist funeral

FILE - Israeli police confront mourners as they carry the casket of slain Al Jazeera veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during her funeral in east Jerusalem, Friday, May 13, 2022. Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, told reporters at St. Joseph Hospital in Jerusalem on Monday that the police beating mourners as they carried Shireen Abu Akleh's her casket was a disproportionate use of force that “disrespected” the Catholic Church. He added that Israel committed a “severe violation” of international norms. (AP Photo/Maya Levin, File)

 Maya Levin

Regarding “Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist’s funeral” (May 13): Israeli police attacking pallbearers at journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral, shows how low Israel has become in their crimes against Palestinians.

Investigations continue in what Palestinians say was the killing of Akleh by Israeli soldiers. She was a Palestinian-American reporter. The killing represents, in my opinion, a new level of oppression, murder and crimes against humanity. Yet the U.S. continues to send over $3.8 billion annually to what I regard as an apartheid country so the Israelis can continue with their unchecked killings. It is time the public demand a stop to such atrocities.

Richard E. Browning • Pacific

