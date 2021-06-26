 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop allowing abortion conversation to move rightward
Letter: Stop allowing abortion conversation to move rightward

Regarding “Missouri risks Medicaid funding over contraceptive fight” (June 17): Certain Republican senators added language to the Medicaid bill to restrict levonorgestrel, an ingredient in birth control and Plan B, the “abortion pill.” These individuals want us to cry: But birth control isn’t an abortion — it just prevents pregnancy! This is true, of course — birth control prevents pregnancy in the first place. But this response moves the conversation to the right by trying to delegitimize birth control by delegitimizing abortion.

The truth is women have no legal obligation to endanger their own lives to save another’s. Bone marrow donation is optional. Giving blood is optional. Even if you are the only compatible person in the world, you have no legal requirement to endure even a papercut to keep the other person alive.

We must stop allowing the conversation to continue moving to the right.

A woman’s body is her own. Period.

Kimberly Wallis • St. Louis

