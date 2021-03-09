 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop electing Democrats who promote Black victimhood
Jeff-Vander-Lou neigborhood saw less investment over time

A school bus travels along Glasgow Avenue at Hebert Street at Jefferson Avenue on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, near two of the thousands of vacant buildings in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

In my opinion, America does not have a systemic racism problem. What we are seeing is the failure of leftist Democratic policies. For proof, just look at St. Louis. It has been under total Democratic control for over 50 years. Why haven’t they fixed anything? The Democratic leaders are really good at telling us that society is evil and that Black people are powerless and incapable of controlling their own lives. In other words, they promote a victim mentality. 

Blacks will never become prosperous via welfare and government handouts. If it were possible, it would have already happened. Democrats can’t admit their ideas don’t work, so they blame America and Donald Trump.  

The demands of upward mobility are universal, colorblind and impartial to rich or poor. It’s time to fix the breakdown of the Black family, as well as welfare laws that perpetuate bad choices, and the removal of religious and moral teachings from schools. It’s time to stop electing lawmakers who promote permanent victimhood. Only then will we see real change.

Steve Sullivan • St. Charles 

