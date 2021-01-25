Letter: Stop hating Trump’s compassion for common folk

Regarding the letter “ Post-Dispatch should stop the Trump hate and move on ” (Jan. 20): I totally agree with the letter writer. Joe Biden is now our president, and the Post-Dispatch should move on and start writing about positive things happening.

I don’t think the newspaper has a clue as to President Donald Trump’s compassion for people, especially the little guy. In my opinion, he’s done more for the common people than any president in my lifetime. And Sen. Josh Hawley was only doing what the U.S. Constitution allows (which Democrats have done more often) when elections appear to be unfair or fraudulent. We sent Hawley to Washington to be our voice, not be a coward when the going gets tough.