In 2018, 62% of Missouri voters passed Amendment 1, which established our state as a national example of redistricting reform, reduced the influence of lobbyists in our politics, and lowered campaign contribution limits for legislative candidates. Voters must mobilize to cement and revalidate these gains. Last year, before a nonpartisan state demographer even had the opportunity to propose a district map, members of the Missouri Legislature, led by Rep. Dean Plocher (R-St. Louis), made attempts to unravel the new reapportionment procedure.
Despite wide public approval for Amendment 1, some lawmakers are likely to continue these efforts in 2020. Missourians should join the Clean Missouri campaign and back the bipartisan legislators who support Amendment 1: Sen. Rob Schaaf (R-St. Joseph), Rep. Martha Stevens (D-Columbia) and Rep. Nick Marshall (R-Parkville), among others. We must call our representatives and reassert the importance of Amendment 1.
At the same time, we must also commit to financial awareness. Amendment 1 further regulated individual political donations, but political action committee money was untouched. Such awareness is especially important now as campaigns bulk up, and money dictates our candidates’ viability and strategy. Early financing reveals a lot about which private entities will be on the ballot in 2020.
Jonathan Colarelli • Frontenac