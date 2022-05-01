Letter: Stop making Missourians overpay for flood insurance

I am the Missouri state representative from District 115. Regarding "Getting covered with flood insurance" (March 23): For decades, Missouri communities and property owners have been overpaying premiums to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. The problem lies with the risk assessment tool used by the program, which was last updated 50 years ago. Under the current model, rates set by the National Flood Insurance Program are based primarily on whether a property is inside or outside a designated flood hazard area and the timing of a community’s entry into the program. This hardly accounts for factors such as property elevation, strength of a building, mitigation efforts, and distance from a source of flooding.

Thankfully, the National Flood Insurance Program risk rating 2.0 changes all of that. It will generate annual insurance rates that more accurately reflect a property’s flood risk, leading to greater financial stability for the program and strengthening its ability to support flood survivors.

Further delay of the rating would equate to hundreds of millions of dollars of overpayments from single-family homeowners. Without the transition to risk rating 2.0, approximately 600,000 homeowners would never receive premium decreases and would continue to unjustly overpay for flood insurance. In Missouri alone, 29.6% of all policyholders can expect a decrease in premiums.

For decades, outdated rating methodology has underpriced premiums for high-risk properties and shifted the burden of increasing rates onto older or modestly priced homes and businesses like those in our small communities. It's time that properties with the most risk pay their fair share.

Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway • Festus