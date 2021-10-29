 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop mandates or more essential workers will walk away
0 comments

Letter: Stop mandates or more essential workers will walk away

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

Firefighters rally outside Mayor Bill De Blasio's residence Gracie Mansion to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in New York. The city is bracing for a worker shortage as tens of thousands of municipal employees remain unvaccinated. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

 Jeenah Moon

Regarding the letter "We still need vaccine skeptics to make society function" (Oct. 23): I recently read about a firefighter who lost his job because he refused to be vaccinated. Many others are doing the same. This situation reminds me of when Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro came to power and replaced all the high-paid professionals with his cronies. They didn’t know what they were doing, and the country fell apart. I'm afraid that could happen here with essential workers.

Many government employees and thousands of health care workers nationwide reportedly planned to refuse compliance with the mandates and were threatened with losing their jobs.

To remedy this, I would say to government officials: Stop the mandates.

Lauretta Marigny • O’Fallon, Ill.  

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News