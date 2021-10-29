Letter: Stop mandates or more essential workers will walk away

Regarding the letter "We still need vaccine skeptics to make society function" (Oct. 23): I recently read about a firefighter who lost his job because he refused to be vaccinated. Many others are doing the same. This situation reminds me of when Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro came to power and replaced all the high-paid professionals with his cronies. They didn’t know what they were doing, and the country fell apart. I'm afraid that could happen here with essential workers.