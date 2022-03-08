 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Stop oil imports, save the Earth at the same time

  • 0

 

Regarding "US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil" (March 7): Most Americans want no part in supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s immoral war. Boycotting Russian oil would put a damper on Russian revenues but would also drive American gas prices even higher. A solution offered by many, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, is to stop buying Russian oil and increase domestic drilling.

But instead of "drill, baby, drill" we could save, baby, save. Americans could avoid gas-guzzling cars, eliminate trips when possible, carpool, and walk or take public transportation if feasible. This would result in immediate energy savings, be helpful to the environment, and, by entailing a degree of sacrifice, would allow us to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians.

But these remedies are seen as un-American by many. Caring for the Earth has never been a widespread American value. It conflicts with the notion of America’s limitless possibilities, and it requires a belief in science, which is rejected by many.

People are also reading…

Maybe just this once, inspired by the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people, we could try the noble path. Let's help starve Putin, and endure some minor hardships while we do a service to our beautiful country.

Terry Edelmann • Glendale

Planet Earth West 2007

In this recent photo composite image from NASA made over a span of several months and from different angles, the earth can be seen from space, 1007. Using a collection of satellited-based observations, scientists stitched together months of observations of the land surface, oceans, sea ice, and clouds into a seamless mosaic of every square mile of the planet. (AP Photo/NASA)

 Anonymous
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News