Letter: Stop oil imports, save the Earth at the same time

Regarding "US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil" (March 7): Most Americans want no part in supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s immoral war. Boycotting Russian oil would put a damper on Russian revenues but would also drive American gas prices even higher. A solution offered by many, including Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, is to stop buying Russian oil and increase domestic drilling.

But instead of "drill, baby, drill" we could save, baby, save. Americans could avoid gas-guzzling cars, eliminate trips when possible, carpool, and walk or take public transportation if feasible. This would result in immediate energy savings, be helpful to the environment, and, by entailing a degree of sacrifice, would allow us to stand in solidarity with Ukrainians.

But these remedies are seen as un-American by many. Caring for the Earth has never been a widespread American value. It conflicts with the notion of America’s limitless possibilities, and it requires a belief in science, which is rejected by many.

Maybe just this once, inspired by the bravery and strength of the Ukrainian people, we could try the noble path. Let's help starve Putin, and endure some minor hardships while we do a service to our beautiful country.

Terry Edelmann • Glendale