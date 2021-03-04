 Skip to main content
Letter: Stop promoting mythical advantages of charter schools
Letter: Stop promoting mythical advantages of charter schools

Regarding "City schools in turmoil: District closes buildings, charters open" (Feb. 8): Just like every summer when Jason Voorhees is resurrected and terrorizes Camp Crystal Lake in the "Friday the 13th" movies, each January, charter school proponents exhume their long-disproven propaganda and do a zombie trek to Jefferson City.

Even though 40% of the original 39 charter schools failed in the first 10 years, and their schools continue failing at an unacceptable rate, charter proponents deceitfully tell us how those schools are the solution for Missouri’s educational needs.

My concerns over charter schools include whether they are still culling children with behavioral problems and not serving resource-intensive disabled children. Are they serving the homeless community as much as the St. Louis Public Schools are? And do they have a new teaching method or innovative curriculum for struggling children?

In my opinion, charter schools have nothing new to show public school teachers who take all comers. It is time for the zombies to take a hike back to the graveyard.

Carl Peterson • Troy, Ill. 

Former president of the Ferguson-Florissant School District 

