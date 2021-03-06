Letter: Stop selling our Missouri farmland to foreign companies

Regarding “Should foreign companies own Missouri farmland? Lawmakers could put a stop to it” (March 3): Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, is on the right track with his proposed legislation limiting foreign ownership of Missouri farms. We have laws to protect us, but no one is enforcing them. Why?

Missouri farms are allowed to be sold to foreign buyers who use up our resources, ship the products back to their country and then leave us the polluted air, water and mess to clean up. Missouri government isn’t even requiring them to comply with our laws regarding their operations.

Based on the large political donations to Gov. Mike Parson, I suspect we are being sold out. We should have learned our lesson in 2020 when we discovered many of our critical medical supplies were produced in foreign countries, and they controlled how much we got. Same issue with food. Food insecurity in this country is a big issue. We must act now to fix this before it turns into a debacle no longer fixable. Lawmakers must support Beck’s legislation.

Jean Klaus • Maryland Heights