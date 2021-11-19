Letter: Stop subsidizing farmers not to plant their crops

Regarding “‘ It can’t go on forever’: Surging food prices start to hit St. Louis food banks, pantries ” (Nov. 15): I would encourage Post-Dispatch journalists and the Editorial Board to go further and take a hard look at federal agricultural subsidies made to wealthy Missouri rural landowners, including those who inherited land wealth, not to farm their fields.

In June, Gov. Mike Parson was quick to cancel extended federal unemployment benefits to out-of-work Missourians, saying it was time “to get back to work.” Yet, those federal agriculture handouts have continued to wealthy Missouri rural landowners without any demagoguery from the governor. With huge inflationary pressures on food prices, isn’t it time to cut off this corporate welfare and federal subsidies not to farm their land? The Post-Dispatch should ask Hartzler why she feels justified in keeping her federal handouts while millions of her constituents can’t afford food.