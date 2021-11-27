Letter: Stop tax breaks for the rich, including electric car credits

I totally agree with the editorial “ Democrats (yes, Democrats) are trying to coddle the rich. They shouldn’t. ” (Nov. 20). Statistics say the majority of users of the state and local tax deduction are high-income. It is a tax cut for the rich.

The same is true of another proposed giveaway: the expansion of the $7,500 tax credit ($12,000 if made in a union factory) for buying plug-in electric vehicles. Middle-income earners can’t afford electric cars, even with a tax break. According to the Electric Vehicles Council, the typical buyer is a “middle-aged white man earning more than $100,000 annually.” So who benefits from this tax credit?