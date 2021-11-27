Letter: Stop tax breaks for the rich, including electric car credits

I totally agree with the editorial “Democrats (yes, Democrats) are trying to coddle the rich. They shouldn’t.” (Nov. 20). Statistics say the majority of users of the state and local tax deduction are high-income. It is a tax cut for the rich.
The same is true of another proposed giveaway: the expansion of the $7,500 tax credit ($12,000 if made in a union factory) for buying plug-in electric vehicles. Middle-income earners can’t afford electric cars, even with a tax break. According to the Electric Vehicles Council, the typical buyer is a “middle-aged white man earning more than $100,000 annually.” So who benefits from this tax credit?
Richard Buckley • Manchester