Letter: Stop using Russian uranium in US nuclear plants

Regarding “Ameren’s nuclear plant has long relied on Russia for uranium; company won’t say how much it still does” (March 28): It’s time to impose even tougher sanctions against Russia for its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Congress is considering legislation to ban the import of Russian uranium. As professor emeritus at the University of Missouri Research Reactor in Columbia, I believe the measure should be approved without delay and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature.

We import Uranium from Russia to produce electricity at U.S. nuclear power plants. It is obvious that Russia is using profits from the sale of energy resources, including uranium, to fund its military. To call Russia’s blitzkrieg attack a threat to humanity would be an understatement. Now is the time to impose strong sanctions against Russia in an effort to halt Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unchecked power.

Russia provides about 17% of fuel needed to run our approximately 100 nuclear power plants in the U.S, which produce 20% of our electricity nationwide. Combined with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, these three countries supply 50% of the uranium used in the US. Increasing our own country’s uranium production is the best way to reduce imports and, at the same time, stop Russia from using our money to support its war against Ukraine.

William H. Miller • Columbia, Mo.