Letter: Stop using the term 'Karen' to describe racist women

Regarding the Tony Messenger column "‘Dog Walking While Black’ incident in Chesterfield has a happy-ish ending" (May 21): I’m a big fan of Tony Messenger, but in my opinion this column lacked some journalistic integrity. Messenger used the tired meme “Karen” to describe a white woman who harassed a Black dog walker. Enough already. I expect to see that meme on Facebook or Twitter — but not from one of the best journalists in the Midwest. Couldn’t he have come up with something more creative and less stereotypical? Perhaps "clueless woman" or "racist woman."