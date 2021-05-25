Letter: Stop using the term 'Karen' to describe racist women

Regarding the Tony Messenger column "‘Dog Walking While Black’ incident in Chesterfield has a happy-ish ending" (May 21): I’m a big fan of Tony Messenger, but in my opinion this column lacked some journalistic integrity. Messenger used the tired meme “Karen” to describe a white woman who harassed a Black dog walker. Enough already. I expect to see that meme on Facebook or Twitter — but not from one of the best journalists in the Midwest. Couldn’t he have come up with something more creative and less stereotypical? Perhaps "clueless woman" or "racist woman."
Speaking as a “Karen” — even though with a different spelling, I am so tired of people using Karen to denote racism. I know, it’s a petty complaint compared to people who are racism victims.
But let’s get more creative and non-accusatory about using real names.
Karon Speckman • Columbia, Mo.