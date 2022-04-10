Letter: Stopping Page from doing outside work was political

Regarding the editorial “Voters have told Sam Page loud and clear that moonlighting is unacceptable” (April 7): The passage of Proposition B, as well as its mere existence, is an example of what is wrong with politics and politicians these days. In my opinion, it was a waste of time that did nothing for the people of St. Louis County.

Did the politicians and voters ever consider that in order for Sam Page to return to his livelihood after being county executive he needs to maintain expertise in his field? Medicine, unlike most other fields, requires the practitioner to stay current and active. More importantly, was there ever a time when Page was unavailable to do his job because of his weekend or evening shift at the hospital? That was never mentioned in any print article I read, and I am a longtime subscriber to the paper. I believe this bill was completely political theater and unnecessary.