Letter: Stopping the vote count is an attempt at a coup d’état
Letter: Stopping the vote count is an attempt at a coup d’état

Regarding “News organizations rebuke Trump for falsely claiming victory as votes still being counted” (Nov. 4): When President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory early on Nov. 4, claiming that the Supreme Court should make the vote counting stop, what he was saying is he would like to retain the presidency without actually completing the election. What he was saying is that he would like a coup d’état.

When a state’s status changed as more votes were counted, that was not a state “flipping.” That was a state counting its votes. Counting absentee and mail-in votes does not flip a result. Counting absentee and mail-in votes constitutes a result.

The laws that govern elections are a patchwork of 50 states and federal law. No election has ever been certified by the early hours of the day after Election Day. Trump wanted to ignore election law and declare himself the winner. That is a coup d’état.

When one sees such talk, it should not be met with a roll of the eyes. It should be met with a description of what it is: Trump would prefer a coup. Trump prefers the end of democracy in the United States.

Jackson DeBuhr • St. Louis County

