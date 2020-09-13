Letter: Store owner might be infected from maskless customer

Regarding “No masks allowed in Jefferson County gun store, an example of the US divide” (Sept. 8): Since the products the gun store owner peddles are made for the sole purpose of inflicting destruction and death, and since it appears he would like to extend that outcome to include members of the public who patronize or interact with the store, I say: The Second Amendment does not give him the right to jeopardize the health of any person, whether they agree with him politically or not.
With that in mind, he may get what he seems to wish for: One of his customers who refuses to wear a mask will potentially be infected with the coronavirus and will spew the disease near him. Maybe today, tomorrow or next week, but some day, he will very likely get what he is asking for. The only problem is that, like President Donald Trump, he doesn’t care about anyone but himself.
J.E. Peterson • Bridgeton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.