 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Store owner might be infected from maskless customer
0 comments

Letter: Store owner might be infected from maskless customer

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Scarcity of key material squeezes medical mask manufacturing

In this undated photo provided by Outdoor Research in September 2020, a worker moves a box of surgical masks made by the company as they are manufactured and packaged in Seattle. Hospital administrators say they can’t get as many masks as they want, and the FDA included N95s on its most recent medical supply shortage list. (Gerardo Villalobos/Outdoor Research via AP)

 Gerardo Villalobos

Regarding “No masks allowed in Jefferson County gun store, an example of the US divide” (Sept. 8): Since the products the gun store owner peddles are made for the sole purpose of inflicting destruction and death, and since it appears he would like to extend that outcome to include members of the public who patronize or interact with the store, I say: The Second Amendment does not give him the right to jeopardize the health of any person, whether they agree with him politically or not.

With that in mind, he may get what he seems to wish for: One of his customers who refuses to wear a mask will potentially be infected with the coronavirus and will spew the disease near him. Maybe today, tomorrow or next week, but some day, he will very likely get what he is asking for. The only problem is that, like President Donald Trump, he doesn’t care about anyone but himself.

J.E. Peterson • Bridgeton

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports