Letter: Story about boys and baseballs brings a lasting smile

Tony Messenger hit a home run with his column “The tale of three baseballs, and three boys with big hearts teaching lessons at a Cardinals game” (June 13): So many times I’m tempted to write and gripe about all the wrongs I read about in the Post-Dispatch. Yet, what finally moved me to write was this heart-warming Messenger column about three boys and three baseballs.

I send hugs to Connor Kaelin for giving his coveted game ball to a fellow 7-year-old and to the two older boys who also gave up their game balls. And hugs as well to the unnamed man who started this ball of kindness rolling in the first place, and, of course, to Messenger, for sharing such an uplifting tale.

Best of all, the story continues. I’m still smiling. And I bet others who read it are, too.

Sarah Casey Newman • Lake Saint Louis