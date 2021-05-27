Letter: Story highlights struggles for low-income renters

I hope our members of Congress read the front-page piece (“With a little help from some friends,” May 23) highlighting the housing struggles of Julie Pogue and her family. Pogue isn’t alone in her difficulties finding a suitable rental home. Photos of her children in the hallway of the hotel reminded me of my friend whose children had to handle virtual school and hotel life while she searched for affordable rental housing.

President Joe Biden has proposed building affordable housing in the U.S., which would help the problems pointed out in the article. But Congress must do more by expanding rental assistance to all eligible renters so millions of families can keep a roof over their heads. Housing Choice Vouchers do indeed allow low-income renters to find safe housing they otherwise cannot afford. Yet inadequate funding for federal rental assistance means it can only cover 1 in 4 eligible renters.

Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley as well as Reps. Cori Bush, Ann Wagner and Blaine Luetkemeyer should expand rental assistance to all eligible renters.

Cynthia Changyit Levin • Town and Country