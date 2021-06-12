Letter: Story honoring fallen World War II veteran resonated

The Post-Dispatch deserves thanks for publishing “Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in St. Louis nearly 80 years after death” (June 9), which paid tribute to sailor Isaac Parker. The handsome, soulful photo of this brave Black teen willing to enter an unknown future stirred many of us to consider how much more there is to his story.
Parker likely never dreamed his length of days or how he would be honored on what would have been his 97th birthday. He’s home at last, honorably received by family and military honors at our beautiful Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.
May many more unknown service members be brought to life with modern technology, recognition and honor. Happy birthday and peace, naval hero recipient Isaac Parker.
Bretta Ribbing • Manchester