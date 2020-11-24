 Skip to main content
Letter: Story on Biden's dogs misdirects election attention
Letter: Story on Biden's dogs misdirects election attention

Regarding "Canines back at White House: Joe Biden to bring 2 dogs, including rescue pup" (Nov. 9): I like dogs as much as the next guy, but it is ridiculous for the Post-Dispatch to bark about Joe Biden’s choice of house pets. Rescue me from such feel-good doggerel.

I believe President-elect Joe Biden’s team attempted to steal the election through massive voter fraud. Yet, the Post-Dispatch deems it important to offer a warm and fuzzy story about his dogs. The news media needs to wake up and investigate this [so-far unproven] fraud. At the very least, throw us a bone.

Larry Blandino • O’Fallon, Mo. 

