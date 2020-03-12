Letter: Story seems to promote harmful urban sprawl

Regarding “New Town booming as St. Louis region grows at its edges” (March 1): This story reported on new development around the perimeter of St. Louis. It would have been just as appropriate to title the article, “The expansion of Plasticville” or “Sprawlburg gobbles up flood plains, woodlands and prime farmlands.” Meanwhile, the city of St. Louis, the communities on the east side of the river, and now even St. Louis County, slowly decline and decay.
Soon the residents of these new developments will be clamoring for more bridges over the rivers to St. Louis. They will also be sucking up all scarce state money for roads and other infrastructure improvements leaving nothing for updating and improving the core cities.
According to the article, while they brag about being “green,” they slip in a new rule allowing gas lawn mowers. Everyone bleats that we need to save the environment yet “development” projects like New Town continue to be promoted and encouraged.
Ted W. Craig • Columbia, Mo.