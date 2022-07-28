 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Story suggests a game that is tone deaf to the truly needy

Lewis Chartock, CEO of MERS/Goodwill runs a profitable company

Unlike the outlet outlet center where items are priced at 79 cents a pound -- the store in Chesterfield resembles a tradition retail store with price tags and racks and shelving for dispay . "I have always loved to thrift. I shop her for my two girls as well as for my E-bay resale business," said Carla Chitwood of Kirkwood, who puruses the shoe department Friday December 4, 2011 at the store in Chesterfield, Mo.Photo by Laurie

In the Post-Dispatch July 24 “Lively” section contained a story, “Home Games,” about travel-free summer fun ideas. One of the ideas was to go to a thrift store and blindly pick out and purchase an article of clothing and then wear it straight out of the store, to the glee of those participating.

But envision this: Parents trying to clothe their children during this recession and being subjected to such frivolity and shaming behavior. The Post-Dispatch needs a lesson as to what it portrays to the public, including promoting and supporting organizations that directly assist those in need of basic necessities. The newspaper’s 100 Neediest Cases campaign published during the holidays is a drop in the bucket. The struggle of everyday living never ends.

This story makes me ashamed to have the Post-Dispatch as the daily newspaper of St. Louis.

Catherine Yucuis • St. Louis County

