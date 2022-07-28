Letter: Story suggests a game that is tone deaf to the truly needy

In the Post-Dispatch July 24 “Lively” section contained a story, “Home Games,” about travel-free summer fun ideas. One of the ideas was to go to a thrift store and blindly pick out and purchase an article of clothing and then wear it straight out of the store, to the glee of those participating.

But envision this: Parents trying to clothe their children during this recession and being subjected to such frivolity and shaming behavior. The Post-Dispatch needs a lesson as to what it portrays to the public, including promoting and supporting organizations that directly assist those in need of basic necessities. The newspaper’s 100 Neediest Cases campaign published during the holidays is a drop in the bucket. The struggle of everyday living never ends.