Letter: Streaming makes it harder for Cardinals fans to access games

Regarding “Two upcoming Cardinals games are off Bally. Here’s where you can watch them.” (July 3): I was born and raised in St. Louis. I watched baseball games in Sportsman’s Park, Busch Stadium 1, and Busch Stadium 2. I watched all the greats play. I am now a 74-year-old living in Las Vegas. I have been able to keep up with the Cardinals over the years with Bally Sports, MLB Extra Innings and MLB Network. However, I have been blocked from all games against Arizona, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco.