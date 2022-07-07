 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Streaming makes it harder for Cardinals fans to access games

Dan McLaughlin Brad Thompson BSM

Bally Sports Midwest Cardinals announcers Brad Thompson (left) and Dan McLaughlin are on-site Thursday, April 14, 2022, for the team's game in Milwaukee. (BSM screenshot)

Regarding “Two upcoming Cardinals games are off Bally. Here’s where you can watch them.” (July 3): I was born and raised in St. Louis. I watched baseball games in Sportsman’s Park, Busch Stadium 1, and Busch Stadium 2. I watched all the greats play. I am now a 74-year-old living in Las Vegas. I have been able to keep up with the Cardinals over the years with Bally Sports, MLB Extra Innings and MLB Network. However, I have been blocked from all games against Arizona, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco.

Now this year, I am unable to watch even more games because they’re aired on various online streaming apps.

Sadly, I will no longer be a Cardinals fanatic.

Pamela Tocco • Henderson, Nev.

