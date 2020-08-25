Letter: Street closings alone will not prevent downtown crime

I have been a downtown resident for 15 years and, despite the challenges, I am a passionate advocate for our neighborhood. Unfortunately, the Post-Dispatch article about downtown crime — “As crime surges, St. Louis’ downtown seen as increasingly lawless” (Aug. 23) — is indeed accurate.
Disruption and criminal activity downtown has been growing for a long time and are made worse by the pandemic. The conditions we are experiencing now are a direct result of inattention and indifference by city and civic officials. The drivers of trouble and criminal behavior downtown are: problem properties that turn a blind eye to criminal behavior, lax government regulation of liquor licenses resulting in disruptive late night clubs, insufficient police staffing, the absence of traffic enforcement, outdated or poorly maintained infrastructure, and the proliferation of guns.
This can happen to any neighborhood when government and civic agencies ignore problems and don’t effectively engage residents and businesses in solutions. We have been asking for attention to the problems downtown for years and have heard empty promises or been ignored by elected officials and the local organization, the Downtown Community Improvement District, that we pay to work on our behalf.
It’s tragic that it took a fatality on Washington Avenue and the resulting media attention to spur long overdue action. But closing a few streets is a temporary and insufficient response and no substitute for a nonexistent plan and strategy.
Les Sterman • St. Louis
Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.