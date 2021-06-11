Letter: Streetcars should be template for MetroLink expansion

Regarding “Gaslight Square and braking sand: He was in the driver’s seat of one of the last streetcars in St. Louis” (June 7): I enjoyed reading about Kenneth Pitts’ experiences driving streetcars roughly 60 years ago. Pitts brought to light a voice that many locals are speaking of as well.

The trolleys brought the American dream to many people in St. Louis. In 1904, streetcars played a significant role when the city hosted the World’s Fair and the Olympics. Forty years later, they transported fans to every game in the 1944 “Street Car World Series” between the Cardinals and Browns.

Unfortunately, those days are over. St. Louis does not stand out like other major cities. Those cities have multiple forms of public transportation and are suited for different purposes.

The St. Louis community can regenerate the streetcar legacy with a MetroLink expansion. The stories about Pitts and his memories serve as an excellent template for the future.

Bernard Schaper • St. Louis County