Letter: Strength of US character only hope to avoid autocracy

Regarding the editorial “If Trump’s continuing lies evoke more violence, the GOP will be culpable.” (June 6): Our system of checks and balances is critical in keeping our democracy from devolving into an autocracy. Despite this, a significant number of citizens expect legislators to display loyalty to Donald Trump, even though he actively undermined legislative and judicial oversight.

Autocratic rule goes something like this: Strongman takes power — wives are taken away, daughters are prostituted, sons become cannon fodder, land is confiscated and husbands are forced into servitude or hanged from the nearest tree. Rights we take for granted today were forged over our ancestors’ sacrifice, checking the power of one man’s autocratic rule. Why would we return to anything remotely resembling that?

The “greatest generation” is no longer here to be brave and level-headed for us. All that is left are their protected, frightened children willing to give up rights to a strongman promising to keep the scary things away.