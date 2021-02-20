 Skip to main content
Letter: Stressed-out Missourians need Medicaid expansion
Letter: Stressed-out Missourians need Medicaid expansion

Shonta Morgan, Medicaid expansion in Missouri

Shonta Morgan gives herself an insulin injection on the front porch of her mother's home in Jennings on Thursday, July 24, 2020. Morgan was covered by Medicaid in 2016 when she had pancreatic cancer, her pancreas, part of her stomach and gallbladder were removed during her treatment. The medications she now needs to stay healthy, including insulin, cost about $837 a month. Morgan lost coverage in 2018 when her daughter aged out of the program. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Biden administration to undo Medicaid work requirements” (Feb. 12): I am a cardiologist who once did research in the lab of Professor Mark Knuepfer at St. Louis University. While it is well known that temporary stress causes blood pressure to go up, he found that in a large subset of animals, blood pressure stayed increased for a long time after removal of the stressor. Translating this research to humans suggests that stress and chronic high blood pressure are closely related.

Many low-income Missourians are not covered under Medicaid and are unable to afford regular health insurance. Over 230,000 of them are both at high-risk for cardiovascular disease due to the stresses of poverty and are unable to get treated for it. The state Legislature should fund the Medicaid expansion that Missourians voted for. In addition, the sooner Medicaid expansion is funded, the sooner nearly a billion dollars of federal funds will come back into Missouri.

Mari WatanabeM.D. • University City

