Letter: Strickland case is one more embarrassment for Missouri

Regarding “Missouri man exonerated in 3 killings, free after 4 decades” (Nov. 24): I am so happy that the state of Missouri finally released 62-year-old Kevin Strickland from prison after more than 40 years of incarceration for something he didn’t do. Judge James Welsh of Jackson County determined that “no physical evidence linked Strickland to the murders and that a key witness recanted before her death.” Strickland is in a wheelchair. He will receive no compensation and will enter an entirely unfamiliar world with no job and, according to reports, not even Social Security.