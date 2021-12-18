 Skip to main content
Letter: Strickland case underscores need for justice reform
Letter: Strickland case underscores need for justice reform

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to reporters after his release from prison on Nov. 23 in Cameron, Mo. Strickland, who was jailed for more than 40 years for three murders, was released from prison Tuesday after a judge ruled that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979.

(Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP)

 RICH SUGG, Associated Press

Regarding the editorial “Strickland’s case shows why Missouri’s compensation law needs a rewrite” (Dec. 5): Kevin Strickland is one example of the many failures of the criminal justice system in the United States. It is cruel to release an innocent man after 43 years of imprisonment and not give him a single dollar. The justice system, rather the injustice system, is complex and infiltrates many aspects of society.

It is important to ask how Strickland ended up behind bars in the first place. I believe it is the over-policing of Black, indigenous and people of color and their communities, as well as a lack of accountability for law enforcement misconduct. Our systems have allowed those called to “serve and protect” to harm and perpetuate violence against those communities. We cannot talk about the criminal justice system without acknowledging its crippling oppression of such communities every day.

We must stand for accountability of law enforcement and end the constant oppression faced by those caught up in the system like Strickland. All communities should feel safe and protected by our law enforcement. By making changes to accountability and misconduct procedures for law enforcement officers, there is hope that the criminal justice system can be revitalized.

Gabrielle Napoli • St. Louis

