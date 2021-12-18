Letter: Strickland case underscores need for justice reform

Regarding the editorial “Strickland’s case shows why Missouri’s compensation law needs a rewrite” (Dec. 5): Kevin Strickland is one example of the many failures of the criminal justice system in the United States. It is cruel to release an innocent man after 43 years of imprisonment and not give him a single dollar. The justice system, rather the injustice system, is complex and infiltrates many aspects of society.

It is important to ask how Strickland ended up behind bars in the first place. I believe it is the over-policing of Black, indigenous and people of color and their communities, as well as a lack of accountability for law enforcement misconduct. Our systems have allowed those called to “serve and protect” to harm and perpetuate violence against those communities. We cannot talk about the criminal justice system without acknowledging its crippling oppression of such communities every day.