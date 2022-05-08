Letter: Stricter gun laws would reduce youth gun violence

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Guns become leading cause of child deaths, but Missouri looks the other way" (April 28): Where is the outcry over this? Do children not have the right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness"? Apparently not in Missouri.

Missouri legislators continue to propose and pass laws that negatively impact our children, such as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which bars police from enforcing some federal gun laws. They pass laws that allow people convicted of domestic violence to own and use guns, which often leads to deaths of mothers and even children.

We need to tell our elected representatives to overturn these laws. We need to support and elect people who care about protecting children from the epidemic of gun violence. How many more children and teens need to die before our Legislature decides to prioritize children’s lives over their own self interests?

Susan Witte • University City