 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Stricter gun laws would reduce youth gun violence

  • 0
Boy 12 accidentally shot and killed

Family members of LaFrance Johnson, 12, grieve at the scene where police say he was shot and killed by his 10-year-old brother as they were playing with a gun inside a home in the 5600 block of Summit Place in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "Guns become leading cause of child deaths, but Missouri looks the other way" (April 28): Where is the outcry over this? Do children not have the right to "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness"? Apparently not in Missouri.

Missouri legislators continue to propose and pass laws that negatively impact our children, such as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which bars police from enforcing some federal gun laws. They pass laws that allow people convicted of domestic violence to own and use guns, which often leads to deaths of mothers and even children.

We need to tell our elected representatives to overturn these laws. We need to support and elect people who care about protecting children from the epidemic of gun violence. How many more children and teens need to die before our Legislature decides to prioritize children’s lives over their own self interests?

People are also reading…

Susan Witte • University City 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News