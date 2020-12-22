 Skip to main content
Letter: Struggling restaurants need kindness, not judgment
Restaurant workers protest shutdown

The Syberg's shark mascot and restaurant workers from around the St. Louis region dance to music as they protest outside the St. Louis County government building in Clayton on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding a Nov. 29 letter, “Patrons should reject restaurants that sued Page,” I wonder if the author has considered that these restaurants are acting on behalf of those trying to survive, feed their families and have a decent holiday with only a server’s wage. The restaurants listed in the lawsuit have spent time and money to implement social distancing and safety measures, and now the county shuts down indoor dining completely. This is how most restaurant employees make their living. The county has essentially said: We’re giving them $5,000 — shut up and comply.

That $5,000 is barely enough to cover rent, let alone help their employees.

County officials also said they have data to prove spread has occurred inside of restaurants. Where is this data? I have yet to see any. To deny businesses their livelihood, without any proof of cause, is absolutely unjust. And it hurts those at the bottom the most, those who live hand to mouth — who do not have cozy salaries and work-from-home arrangements.

By all means, avoid these restaurants by your own free will. My family has committed to supporting them. They are not flouting public safety; they are merely trying to support their employees and save their businesses in the midst of hardship. Right now, we could all use a little more compassion and generosity, not judgment, fear and anger.

Rachel Ayres • Affton

Sports