Letter: Struggling restaurants need kindness, not judgment

Regarding a Nov. 29 letter, “Patrons should reject restaurants that sued Page,” I wonder if the author has considered that these restaurants are acting on behalf of those trying to survive, feed their families and have a decent holiday with only a server’s wage. The restaurants listed in the lawsuit have spent time and money to implement social distancing and safety measures, and now the county shuts down indoor dining completely. This is how most restaurant employees make their living. The county has essentially said: We’re giving them $5,000 — shut up and comply.

That $5,000 is barely enough to cover rent, let alone help their employees.

County officials also said they have data to prove spread has occurred inside of restaurants. Where is this data? I have yet to see any. To deny businesses their livelihood, without any proof of cause, is absolutely unjust. And it hurts those at the bottom the most, those who live hand to mouth — who do not have cozy salaries and work-from-home arrangements.