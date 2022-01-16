 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Stubborn lawmakers only care about power, not pandemic
Medicaid Expansion Missouri

Maxine Horgan, left, and Barbara Nyden attend a Medicaid expansion rally on April 27 at the state capitol in Jefferson City. A Missouri judge says Gov. Mike Parson can no longer deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. 

(Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Liv Paggiarino, The Jefferson City News-Tribune

Regarding the letter “Politicians unconcerned with Missourians’ health, welfare” (Dec. 20) along with other similar letters, I’m struck by how the letter writers implore our political leaders to listen to medical experts about the pandemic. In my opinion, politicians don’t care what the experts think. They only care about power and control.

The people of Missouri have had to resort to ballot measures because their elected officials didn’t want Medicaid expansion, a higher minimum wage or medical marijuana. Whose interests are our lawmakers representing?

Steve Campbell • Barnhart

