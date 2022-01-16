Letter: Stubborn lawmakers only care about power, not pandemic

Regarding the letter “Politicians unconcerned with Missourians’ health, welfare” (Dec. 20) along with other similar letters, I’m struck by how the letter writers implore our political leaders to listen to medical experts about the pandemic. In my opinion, politicians don’t care what the experts think. They only care about power and control.
The people of Missouri have had to resort to ballot measures because their elected officials didn’t want Medicaid expansion, a higher minimum wage or medical marijuana. Whose interests are our lawmakers representing?
Steve Campbell • Barnhart