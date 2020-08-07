You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Student athletes would benefit from uniform policies
Letter: Student athletes would benefit from uniform policies

Summit's Charles Jackson and Parkway Central's Jack Wittner get tangled up vying for control of the ball during a football game on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Summit High School in St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Regarding “Missouri high school sports will play as scheduled, with or without St. Louis” (July 30): The Missouri State High School Activities Association got this one wrong. School districts across the state are deciding on whether to offer in-person or virtual learning. Because I work for the Special School District in the Rockwood School District, I looked at the Rockwood statement regarding online learning:

“Each secondary course will have a dedicated Rockwood online teacher who is certified to teach the content. The teacher will be available to answer student questions, conduct individual instructional support and re-teach via Zoom as students need it.”

But according to Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines, “If you are only offering virtual instruction with no face-to-face education, either temporarily or for the semester/year, you may not offer sports and activities during that period.” Why, when virtual learning is supposed to be equivalent to in-school learning?

So students who attend Rockwood schools (there is a two-days-a-week, in-class option available) can play sports, but their neighbor who attends a Parkway school can’t?

Students and educators want to go back to the classrooms. I wish the county districts had all made the same decision regarding in-person or virtual learning. But since they didn’t, let’s not punish the students who have been cooped up since March. If a couple of days a week in the classroom is deemed safe, then let’s figure out a way to allow kids to get out and participate in the sports they love.

Karen Carney • Wildwood

