Letter: Student athletes would benefit from uniform policies

Regarding “Missouri high school sports will play as scheduled, with or without St. Louis” (July 30): The Missouri State High School Activities Association got this one wrong. School districts across the state are deciding on whether to offer in-person or virtual learning. Because I work for the Special School District in the Rockwood School District, I looked at the Rockwood statement regarding online learning:
“Each secondary course will have a dedicated Rockwood online teacher who is certified to teach the content. The teacher will be available to answer student questions, conduct individual instructional support and re-teach via Zoom as students need it.”
But according to Missouri State High School Activities Association guidelines, “If you are only offering virtual instruction with no face-to-face education, either temporarily or for the semester/year, you may not offer sports and activities during that period.” Why, when virtual learning is supposed to be equivalent to in-school learning?
So students who attend Rockwood schools (there is a two-days-a-week, in-class option available) can play sports, but their neighbor who attends a Parkway school can’t?
Students and educators want to go back to the classrooms. I wish the county districts had all made the same decision regarding in-person or virtual learning. But since they didn’t, let’s not punish the students who have been cooped up since March. If a couple of days a week in the classroom is deemed safe, then let’s figure out a way to allow kids to get out and participate in the sports they love.
Karen Carney • Wildwood
