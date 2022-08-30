Letter: Student loan forgiveness benefits more than students

Regarding the editorial “Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan has something for everyone to hate” (Aug. 27): I am one of the folks who will not qualify for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s plan, and I am perfectly fine with this. I am fortunate enough to be able to live a comfortable life, which I do not take for granted. However, even though I will not directly benefit from it, I am absolutely thrilled that others will. For far too long, many people have suffered under crushing student debt because they wanted to try and better themselves. Biden’s act will allow many to finally breathe a sigh of relief and put money toward building a better life instead of chasing a debt that in many cases can haunt them their entire lives.