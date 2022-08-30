Letter: Student loan forgiveness benefits more than students

Regarding the editorial “Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan has something for everyone to hate” (Aug. 27): I am one of the folks who will not qualify for student loan forgiveness under President Joe Biden’s plan, and I am perfectly fine with this. I am fortunate enough to be able to live a comfortable life, which I do not take for granted. However, even though I will not directly benefit from it, I am absolutely thrilled that others will. For far too long, many people have suffered under crushing student debt because they wanted to try and better themselves. Biden’s act will allow many to finally breathe a sigh of relief and put money toward building a better life instead of chasing a debt that in many cases can haunt them their entire lives.
People are also reading…
I’m thrilled with this action because it has been shown that when money goes directly to the people, they spend that money on goods and services that pumps money into the economy, which benefits us all. We don’t need more mega-billionaires with their magical spaceships getting more tax breaks, we need help for the average American, and this act delivers on that.
While I may not benefit directly, I will benefit indirectly by knowing my fellow citizens are living a bit easier, and that to me is worth it.
Robert Stinnett • St. Peters