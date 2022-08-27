Letter: Student loan forgiveness will not financially burden US

Regarding “Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden” (Aug. 24): Immediately, it seems, people start worrying about the $300 billion dollars President Joe Biden is using to relieve student debt. They wonder where we will get the money to forgive $10,000 per debtor.

Look at it this way: If a friend owes me $1,000 and I forgive her the debt, I do not have to come up with the money. It only costs me what I would eventually get back, and that is not immediate. So, this becomes a present value issue.

If the $10,000 per person is paid off in, say, 15 years, much of it would be erased by inflation. In addition, many of the student debts are never paid off. Finally, relieving the debt has effectively converted the original money into a scholarship, which I think it should have been all along. In my opinion, the U.S. does not need to come up with another $300 billion.

Bill Buege • University City