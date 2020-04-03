Live

Letter: Student profiled in Post-Dispatch showed early promise
Regarding “Former Clayton man wins high honors for teaching law” (March 24): While reading Joe Holleman’s column featuring Stephen E. Sachs, I smiled and smiled some more. I taught Sachs in classes of honors geometry, calculus, and vector & multi-variable calculus. Also, he was a member of our seventh grade championship geometry team.

I felt quite privileged when he asked me to write a letter of recommendation to Harvard University. I remember asking him, during an interview, what were his aspirations. He said, “I would like to be selected as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court.” If that should occur, it would certainly be a blast for me.

I have been fortunate to have taught some of the most gifted and talented young people in St. Louis and Clayton. As I reflect upon my 38-year teaching career, Stephen E. Sachs is definitely in my top 10 of outstanding mathematics students.

Warren D. Gower • Shrewsbury

stephen e. sachs

Stephen E. Sachs, Duke University law professor. (Photo by Megan Morr)

 Megan Morr
