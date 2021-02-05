 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Students in every ZIP code deserve a quality education
0 comments

Letter: Students in every ZIP code deserve a quality education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Citizens protest school closures

St. Louis Public Schools superintendent Kelvin Adams, center, listens to a group of protesters, including Gwendolyne Cogshell, back center, outside St. Louis Public Schools headquarters in St. Louis on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The group gathered to protest the proposed closure of eleven St. Louis public schools. Adams came outside briefly to talk with the group and hear their concerns. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Regarding “Missouri school districts could lose control of virtual education decisions under proposed legislation” (Feb. 2): Following the adage “never let a good crisis go to waste,” conservative Missouri legislators are using a worldwide pandemic to promote school choice. While student learning has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, it is not due to negligence on the part of schools. Education funding in our state is inequitable because of the systems we have created, not because teachers lack the will to provide the best education. It is no surprise that some districts in our area have the latest technology, while others cannot support virtual learning.

There is a misperception that choice options help marginalized students. In states with school choice options, most children who access the funding already attend a non-public school. Tax-subsidized tuition eliminates the need for scholarships and becomes an indirect funding source for churches. Some private schools deny enrollment based on disability, religious beliefs, grades and discipline history — even the sexual orientation of a parent, depending on state laws. Public schools accept all students.

Our tax dollars are meant to provide the best possible public education accessible by all students. Legislation calling for equitable distribution of funds is the long-term answer to achieving that goal. When students from every ZIP code have access to high-quality learning opportunities, our state can lead the nation in educational achievement.

Christeen Raeker • Kirkwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports