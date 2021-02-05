Letter: Students in every ZIP code deserve a quality education

Regarding “Missouri school districts could lose control of virtual education decisions under proposed legislation” (Feb. 2): Following the adage “never let a good crisis go to waste,” conservative Missouri legislators are using a worldwide pandemic to promote school choice. While student learning has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, it is not due to negligence on the part of schools. Education funding in our state is inequitable because of the systems we have created, not because teachers lack the will to provide the best education. It is no surprise that some districts in our area have the latest technology, while others cannot support virtual learning.
There is a misperception that choice options help marginalized students. In states with school choice options, most children who access the funding already attend a non-public school. Tax-subsidized tuition eliminates the need for scholarships and becomes an indirect funding source for churches. Some private schools deny enrollment based on disability, religious beliefs, grades and discipline history — even the sexual orientation of a parent, depending on state laws. Public schools accept all students.
Our tax dollars are meant to provide the best possible public education accessible by all students. Legislation calling for equitable distribution of funds is the long-term answer to achieving that goal. When students from every ZIP code have access to high-quality learning opportunities, our state can lead the nation in educational achievement.