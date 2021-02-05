Letter: Students in every ZIP code deserve a quality education

Regarding “Missouri school districts could lose control of virtual education decisions under proposed legislation” (Feb. 2): Following the adage “never let a good crisis go to waste,” conservative Missouri legislators are using a worldwide pandemic to promote school choice. While student learning has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, it is not due to negligence on the part of schools. Education funding in our state is inequitable because of the systems we have created, not because teachers lack the will to provide the best education. It is no surprise that some districts in our area have the latest technology, while others cannot support virtual learning.