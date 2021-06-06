Letter: Students must learn all of US history, the good and bad

Regarding two stories in the paper’s Memorial Day weekend coverage “‘Unthinkable’ discovery in Canada as remains of 215 children found buried near residential school” (May 28) about the murdering of forcibly-removed indigenous peoples’ children in Canadian schools, and “Race massacre: After a century, US recalls deadly riot that destroyed a thriving Black community” (May 30) about the Greenwood massacre in Tulsa: I knew of neither of these historical events. It made me recall the recent controversy over the 1619 Project. What history should be taught to American children today and in the future? The answer is very apparent — all of it. Leave nothing out.
The facts of all historical events should be presented without bias. In order to fully comprehend and appreciate the social, emotional, legal and cultural aspects of our democracy, we all need to learn what happened and why it happened. This requires that school curriculums be comprehensive and provide accurate portrayals of historical events. Ignorance is not bliss; it’s just ignorance.
Learning motivations, cultural beliefs, financial, emotional, religious, racial, socio-economic status and any other contributing factors that played into the events can facilitate educating students into thinking, critiquing, motivated people searching for the truth and what’s right. We need students who learn to think for themselves and not just follow the crowd — especially when the crowd is wrong. We need the truth if we are going to be a democracy by the people and for the people — and that means all the people.
Jerry S. Hutter, R.N. • Florissant