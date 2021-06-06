Letter: Students must learn all of US history, the good and bad

Learning motivations, cultural beliefs, financial, emotional, religious, racial, socio-economic status and any other contributing factors that played into the events can facilitate educating students into thinking, critiquing, motivated people searching for the truth and what’s right. We need students who learn to think for themselves and not just follow the crowd — especially when the crowd is wrong. We need the truth if we are going to be a democracy by the people and for the people — and that means all the people.