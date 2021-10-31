Letter: Students must learn harsh, uncomfortable truths

Regarding "Opponents of critical race theory seek to flip school boards" (Oct. 25): I was an American history teacher for 30 years. Teaching about issues like slavery, our treatment of Native Americans and the internment of Japanese American families in World War II required a lot of careful thought and skill, but all are an important part of our story. It is interesting that many are protesting about this because they are worried white students will feel guilt. I always worried more about the minority students who had to see the disrespect and inhumane treatment their ancestors faced.

These issues need to be taught even if they are uncomfortable for some. The students in the class did not do these things. They can and need to do better than we did in the past. However, if teachers feel threatened by people protesting and bullying at school board meetings, these things have less chance of being taught truthfully.

We need to teach our students how wrong things can go when people believe what they want to instead of what is true, and how bad the results can be when those in power go along with or encourage them. This is the most important lesson we can teach today.

Marla Stewart • Old Monroe