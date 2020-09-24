Letter: Students of all ages must have reliable internet access

I appreciate "Leave no child logged out," the Aug. 23 editorial on how crucial internet access is for K-12 virtual learning. As an aspiring teacher, it saddens me to think many vulnerable students who lack access to reliable internet are at risk of being left behind as most schools start the year virtually.
Having broadband internet is something many take for granted, but there are at least 10,000 households in the St. Louis area alone without internet access — simply due to the cost. And this problem isn’t just a K-12 issue. Most colleges and universities and many jobs also require internet access. It can be challenging to get ahead without it.
I understand this issue all too well because I represent a household that lacked access to broadband internet. While attending community college, I couldn’t afford monthly internet costs and often had to rely on free Wi-Fi at a local coffee shop. Now I am pursuing a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Governors University Missouri, and all my schooling is online. To help make sure internet access wouldn’t impede my learning, WGU awarded me an online access scholarship that covers my monthly internet costs while I’m in school.
I’m grateful I no longer have to worry about internet, but many families still do. I am glad to see WGU, St. Louis County and school districts around the area step up and provide internet to those in need. But more needs to be done to ensure internet doesn’t hold any child or adult back.
Teresa Godina • Spanish Lake
