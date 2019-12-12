As students from Lindbergh High School, we propose a different approach to the dilemma of teenage drinking.
The rate of under-age drinking continues to grow. We are not saying to ban alcohol completely, because when used in the proper ways and for special occasions, alcohol is OK. We don’t believe schools and parents should tell students not to drink entirely. Instead, they should tell students to only drink alcohol occasionally and for social events with friends and family.
While growing up between the ages of 12-18, young people mentally are going through the phase known as identity versus role confusion. Basically, we are trying to figure out who we are. During this time, things such as puberty play a huge role on our moods and how we feel and act. This stage causes us to rebel.
Being taught that alcohol is bad while we are trying to rebel is more likely to yield an unintended result. We tend to want to explore things like alcohol and drugs because we are told not to do them. If being taught that alcohol is something that can be allowed when used in the right ways, and not just something that makes us look older, maybe teenagers would not abuse it so much.
Jack Catalano and Alayna Hessler • St. Louis County