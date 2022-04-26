Letter: Students set a great example with 'Earth Day' activity

Regarding "'We have to try': Earth Day returns to St. Louis' Forest Park after pandemic hiatus" (April 24): On Earth Day, as we walked our dog in Carondelet Park, we were pleasantly surprised to find a group of students and teachers patrolling the grounds and gathering up all the downed limbs and sticks. We assumed they were also picking up trash and litter because the park looked so much nicer than it had previously. They told us it was an Earth Day project in conjunction with the St. Louis Parks Department. I say hats off to these great kids, who were from Parkway South. Wouldn't it be nice if we had an Earth Day celebration every day, and everyone was as environmentally-conscience as these students and teachers?