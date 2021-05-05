Letter: Students will be motivated by more relevant curriculum

Regarding “ Culture struggle over equity and race rages in Rockwood School District ” (April 29): It saddens me that it seems parents in the Rockwood School District don’t believe topics such as equity and diversity belong in the school’s curriculum.

Students are far more motivated when reading books they feel are relevant to the world in which they live. Instances of racism, police brutality and road rage are regularly reported by the media, and the 2017 adult novel “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone involves all of these issues. The characters do use profane language, but students hear these same words while walking in the halls to their classes or eating in the school cafeteria. Because the story is fictional, students can discuss the book without being influenced by the opinions of their parents or the media. Such discussions help develop critical thinking skills, which are important in today’s world.