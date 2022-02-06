Letter: Students will gravitate to books that parents want to ban

Regarding “Wentzville School Board bans acclaimed novel from high school libraries over obscenity complaints” (Jan. 26): As a 6th-grade student in the early 1960s, my reading group was assigned “The Diary of Anne Frank,” currently one of the most well-read and highly regarded books, as a reading assignment. Because of the complaints of a parent whose child was not in our reading group, the book was taken from us midway through our reading and discussion. I was outraged, not only because I was highly engaged in the book but also because it was now off limits.